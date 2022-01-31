Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.82. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 903 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFH. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $362.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

