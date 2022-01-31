Dreamcoin (DRM) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 45% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. Dreamcoin has a total market capitalization of $21,758.27 and $1.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dreamcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,693,065 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dreamcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreamcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.