DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of DTRT Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

DTRT opened at $9.94 on Monday. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

