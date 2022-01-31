Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Update

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSAC remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Monday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

In other Duddell Street Acquisition news, insider Millennium Management Llc bought 30,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $304,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 104.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 383,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.9% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 209,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 48.9% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 34,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

