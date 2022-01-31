Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Update

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSAC remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Monday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20.
In other Duddell Street Acquisition news, insider Millennium Management Llc bought 30,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $304,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
