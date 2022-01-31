Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Down 25.8% in January

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

DX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $578.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

