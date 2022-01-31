E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 273,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,692,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 961,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,622,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

