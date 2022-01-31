e-Gulden Reaches One Day Volume of $90.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $90.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00288308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002004 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,243 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,055 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

