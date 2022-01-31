E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.
EONGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on E.On from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.09.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
