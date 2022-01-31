Eagle Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 78,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

