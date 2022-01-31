Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 4%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77. 2,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 219,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $611.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after buying an additional 65,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 226.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

