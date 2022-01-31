Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Down to $45.39

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.39, but opened at $42.68. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 1,302 shares trading hands.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $585.52 million, a PE ratio of 110.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 276,753 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $14,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

