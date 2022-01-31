Earnbase Tops One Day Trading Volume of $241.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $72,070.54 and approximately $241.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.81 or 0.06975365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.24 or 0.99752937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006743 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

