Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 3%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 1,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 657,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

