East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 798,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 778,593 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

ERES traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

