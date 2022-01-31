Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 2250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The stock has a market cap of C$37.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

