EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,979 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of EastGroup Properties worth $73,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGP stock opened at $198.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.08. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

