Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period.

Shares of EIM opened at $12.44 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

