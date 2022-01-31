Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,994,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 59,869 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 314,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EVF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,568. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

