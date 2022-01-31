eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Baupost Group LLC MA’s 9th Largest Position

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,907,956 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 3.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.92% of eBay worth $416,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

