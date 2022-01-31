EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0002

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $97,320.73 and approximately $1,813.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00113386 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

