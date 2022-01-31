Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $62.02 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

