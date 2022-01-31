Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.00

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 85.80 ($1.16), with a volume of 816455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.80 ($1.16).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.90. The company has a market capitalization of £181.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

