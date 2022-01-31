Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,443,000 after acquiring an additional 160,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDIT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

