EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDRVF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

