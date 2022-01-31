Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Shares of EW opened at $104.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,011,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

