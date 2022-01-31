Egretia (EGT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $533,904.00

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Egretia has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $533,904.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00114381 BTC.

About Egretia

EGT is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

