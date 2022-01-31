Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO opened at $8.53 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGO. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

