Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Shares Up 1.5%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. 449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

