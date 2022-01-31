Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $1,310,100.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.66. 4,454,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 916,734 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,918,000 after buying an additional 93,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.