Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 55331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.00 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

