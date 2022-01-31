Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 55331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.00 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

