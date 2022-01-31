Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $7,462.66 and $66.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00099627 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars.

