Eliem Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 7th (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ELYM) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 7th. Eliem Therapeutics had issued 6,400,000 shares in its public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eliem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $8.47 on Monday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

