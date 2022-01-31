ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.98

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €9.98 ($11.21) and last traded at €10.42 ($11.71), with a volume of 114454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €10.18 ($11.44).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.10 ($15.84).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.36. The firm has a market cap of $660.21 million and a P/E ratio of 14.63.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.