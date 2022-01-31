Elysian (ELY) Trading 247.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 247.4% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $115,409.26 and $41,284.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00114040 BTC.

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

