EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,500 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 800,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. 4,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,720. The firm has a market cap of $212.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMKR. TheStreet lowered EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.