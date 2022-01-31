Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $30.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. Empire has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

