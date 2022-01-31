Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$38.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.03. Empire has a 1 year low of C$34.50 and a 1 year high of C$42.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

