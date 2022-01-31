Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EHC opened at $62.06 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

