Energizer (ENR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.000-$3.300 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR opened at $37.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.13. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.