Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Energizer has increased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years. Energizer has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.59. 17,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

