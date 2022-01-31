Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,913 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery accounts for 2.7% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avenir Corp owned about 2.96% of Energy Recovery worth $31,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 652,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.16. 3,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,495. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

