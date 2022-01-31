ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 73.0% in January

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 363.1 days.
XNGSF opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.
ENN Energy Company Profile
