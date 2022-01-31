Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,673 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.38% of Entegris worth $64,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

ENTG stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.