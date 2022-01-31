EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 797,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.
EPAM stock traded up $25.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $476.14. 509,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,460. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $338.69 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
