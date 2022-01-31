EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 797,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM stock traded up $25.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $476.14. 509,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,460. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $338.69 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

