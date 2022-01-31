Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

About Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercializing of proprietary products for the screening and diagnosis of cancer. It offers Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer; Epi proLung, a confirmatory test that aids in the diagnosis of lung cancer, Epi BiSKit, a kit for the preparation of purified, bisulfite-converted DNA and, HCCBloodTest, a blood test for cirrhotic patients at high-risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma.

