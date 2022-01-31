EpiK Protocol Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.06 or 0.07086868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.74 or 0.99986667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006825 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

