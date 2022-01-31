Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,375 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $157.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $122.55 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.47.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

