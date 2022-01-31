Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,743 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

MOH opened at $285.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

