Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 32,237 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME stock opened at $117.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

