Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 48,112 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,112 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.13% of Meta Financial Group worth $18,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

